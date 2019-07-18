The Baldwin's Clear Up What It's Like For Parents To See Racy Pics of Their Kids On Social Media
Ireland Baldwin is showin' off what her mama gave her!
In a recent post to her Instagram, the supermodel daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger decided to get a little free with her body.
thank you @sixtyhotels for the beautiful stay. I may never be allowed back but it’s chill. Also my butt isn’t that white. It’s the sun. No it’s also that white.
Of course there was plenty of praise for her by fans and followers, but for her dad and and uncle Billy Baldwin, it was a little bit awkward. And their comments were pretty much spot on.
Alec simply commented "I'm sorry. What?" and from her uncle, “Tough one for Uncle Billy to ‘like.’ #awkward” .
-story via yahoo.com