The Baldwin's Clear Up What It's Like For Parents To See Racy Pics of Their Kids On Social Media

July 18, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Baldwins

Mike Coppola / Staff

Ireland Baldwin is showin' off what her mama gave her! 

In a recent post to her Instagram, the supermodel daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger decided to get a little free with her body.  

thank you @sixtyhotels for the beautiful stay. I may never be allowed back but it’s chill. Also my butt isn’t that white. It’s the sun. No it’s also that white.

A post shared by ireland (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on

Of course there was plenty of praise for her by fans and followers, but for her dad and and uncle Billy Baldwin, it was a little bit awkward.  And their comments were pretty much spot on. 

Alec simply commented "I'm sorry.  What?" and from her uncle, “Tough one for Uncle Billy to ‘like.’ #awkward” . 

