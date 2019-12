Yesterday on December 12th a baby was born on 12/12 at 12:12 during the full moon.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital announced that Denarrika Fisher and Charles Bell of Belleville, Illinois welcomed their baby boy at 12:12 on 12/12 last night.

The baby was supposed to be born on December 30th but decided to come early.

To make it more interesting it was during the last full moon of the decade.

Via WFTS Tampa Bay