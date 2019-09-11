Author Event With Neil Patrick Harris At Texas Hall Tomorrow

Neil Patrick Harris will be hosting an author eventin DFW

September 11, 2019
Angela Chase
Neil Patrick Harris is coming to Texas!  He will be in the DFW area at Half Price Books in Arlington at an author event at Texas Hall, Thursaday, Spetember 12th at 7 p.m.

Emily Bruce, the public relations manger for the store says Harris will discuss his book, 'The Magic Misfits: The Minor Third', the third entry in 'The Misfits' series.


"The book entails a story of six friends who bonded over their love of magic and wishes to abolish the town of Mineral Wells," explains Bruce.


Following the discussion he will host a Q&A and conduct a magic trick.  There will even be a raffle to meet Mr. Harris after the event.

If you plan to attend single tickets are $25 and a include a signed book and $30 for two tickets and a signed book.

Via: The Shothorn

