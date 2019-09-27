A Big Fine in Australia If You Dont Walk Your Dog

Some new rules in the Australian Capital territory for dog owners. ACT's Animal Welfare Legislation Amendment Bill, passed into law on Thursday, it requires pet owners to make sure their animals have food, shelter and water. This also includes not keeping you dog inside for 24 hours and must be outside roaming freely for a total of two hours. As well as you must take your dog on a walk at least once a day, if you fail to pay attention to any of this law you will face to pay $2,700 ($4,000 AU).

ACT City Service Minister Chris Steel says "Modern animal welfare is about considering how an animal is coping both mentally and physically with the conditions in which it lives,".

Via UPI