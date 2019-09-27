A Big Fine in Australia If You Dont Walk Your Dog

$2,700 if you fail to take your dog on a daily walk!

September 27, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase

@vitpho/Getty

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Animals
Trending

Some new rules in the Australian Capital territory for dog owners. ACT's Animal Welfare Legislation Amendment Bill, passed into law on Thursday, it requires pet owners to make sure their animals have food, shelter and water. This also includes not keeping you dog inside for 24 hours and must be outside roaming freely for a total of two hours. As well as you must take your dog on a walk at least once a day, if you fail to pay attention to any of this law you will face to pay $2,700 ($4,000 AU).

ACT City Service Minister Chris Steel says "Modern animal welfare is about considering how an animal is coping both mentally and physically with the conditions in which it lives,".

 

Via UPI

Tags: 
Dog
Fines
Australia

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes