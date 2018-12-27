Business Insider Names Torchy’s Tacos The Best Taco Chain Of 2018

December 27, 2018
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Tacos

ID 105879215 © Andrei Stancu | Dreamstime.com

Food
Here in Texas, we’re known for our BBQ, chili, and now tacos. 

Business Insider has just named the Austin based Torchy’s Tacos the 2018 best taco chain in America

The first Torchy’s opened up back in 2006 as a trailer, and they’ve been expanding ever since. Now there are more than 50 Torchy’s Tacos here in Texas. They probably opened a new location down the street from your house earlier this year. 

Their menu features 20 unique tacos, a breakfast menu, and sides. The one thing Business Insider couldn’t stop ranting and raving about was the Green Chile Queso. Can we blame them? “We discovered ourselves face-to-face with one of the best quesos we had ever experienced… In fact, we found we could not stop gorging — even as we were increasingly stuffed, we kept returning for one more dip.” 

Torchy’s has been having a pretty good year, not only did Business Insider name them the best taco chain of 2018, but TripAdvisor listed them as one of top 10 fast casual restaurants of 2018.

Chipotle better step up their game if they want to compete with Torchy’s Tacos. 

Via: WFAA

Torchy's Tacos
2018
Business Insider
best
Taco Chain
queso
Austin Based