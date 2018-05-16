Astronomers Lose Track Of Nearly 900 Asteroids That Could Collide With Earth

Arguably, NASA's most important job is to keep track of the thousands of Near Earth asteroids which could potentially collide with Earth.

So, its not great to hear that astronomers have lost track of almost 900 asteroids which are traveling on a potential collision course with Earth. Near Earth doesn't necessarily guarantee a future collision. Near Earth asteroids (NEAs) are space rocks that will come within 30 million miles of Earth's orbit.

So far, scientists have discovered more than 8,000 NEA's that are at least 460 feet wide.

The 900 unaccounted for NEA's could potentially show up without warning, though astronomers claim there is a 'low chance' of any of the surprise space rocks causing any major damage.

Via Daily Mail