Ashton Kutcher blames Adele for his new look

September 11, 2019
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Credit: Imagn/© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Ashton Kutcher joins Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. Fallon poked fun at Kutcher for rocking the a new look, his killer mustache or as kutcher calls it his spite ‘stache.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were invited to Adele's big elaborate birthday party that had a “1970’s” theme. Kutcher explains to Fallon how he put on his bell-bottom pants and dressed in all 70’s style, but that was not enough for Kutcher, he wanted to take it a step further by shaving his beard and trimming his mustache to complete the look.

To his surprise once the couple arrived to the party it was actually a 1930’s theme party.  After a full night dressed in 70’s attire for a 1930’s party, he decided to keep the mustache out of spite.

 

Via Page Six Style

