Ashton Kutcher blames Adele for his new look

Video of Ashton Kutcher Reveals How Adele Might Be Responsible for His Spiteful Mustache

Ashton Kutcher joins Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. Fallon poked fun at Kutcher for rocking the a new look, his killer mustache or as kutcher calls it his spite ‘stache.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were invited to Adele's big elaborate birthday party that had a “1970’s” theme. Kutcher explains to Fallon how he put on his bell-bottom pants and dressed in all 70’s style, but that was not enough for Kutcher, he wanted to take it a step further by shaving his beard and trimming his mustache to complete the look.

To his surprise once the couple arrived to the party it was actually a 1930’s theme party. After a full night dressed in 70’s attire for a 1930’s party, he decided to keep the mustache out of spite.

Via Page Six Style