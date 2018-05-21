Arnold Schwarzenegger "Terminator 2: Judgement Day" Motorcycle Being Auctioned

It has only 392 miles on it, with some "minor scratches, dings and dents to the front and rear fenders and fork" (which a good body shop could easily repair) and 3 tears in the black vinyl saddle bags.

iCollector reports the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy which Arnold Schwarzenegger rode in Terminator 2: Judgement Day, was also used in posters and other promotional artwork showing Schwarzenegger on it, was acquired directly from Carolco Pictures, which produced the movie.

The posting notes a price of $200-300k, but of course, it will only be worth what someone is willing to pay.

The buyer will be responsible for all shipping charges, VISA, Mastercard, AMEX, Discover, Money Order/Bank Draft, Personal Cheque/Check or Wire Transfer accepted. Hehe!

