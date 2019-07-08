Arlington Mural Dedicated to Amber Hagerman

A new mural in Arlington has been dedicated to Amber Hagerman, the 9-year-old girl whose abduction led to the creation of the Amber Alert system. The Amber Hagerman mural is located near East Abrams Street and Browning Drive; the same location where Amber was last seen in 1996.

A big thank you to all the friends, family, and community for coming out today in support of the Amber Hagerman Mural Re-Dedication. It was a great day in spite of the heat! pic.twitter.com/dxixe2kd7B — Arlington Fire Dept. (@ArlingtonTxFire) July 8, 2019

Amber Hagerman was kidnapped and murdered in 1996, and while there are still no suspects in her death, some local artists hope this new mural may help generate tips. The mural, which was unveiled on Sunday, depicts an image of Amber Hagerman, along with a flower and butterfly.

Video of After Amber: A WFAA documentary

According to a local artist, “Maybe someone saw something back then, knows something from back then, and maybe this will tug at their hearts to say something.” While some may hope the mural brings new information, many see it as a way to remember Amber. Amber Hagerman may have led to the creation of the Amber Alert, which revolutionized the way police to respond to child abductions, but this mural gives another way to honor her memory.

Via Fox 4 News