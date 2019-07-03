Arkansas Diner Goes Viral For Menu Item

July 3, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
menu

Daniel Berehulak / Staff

Categories: 
Blogs
Features

A diner in Arkansas is making it's way across the internet this week for one of it's unusual menu items.  

The menu choice comes from Mama D's in Little Rock and reads "My Girlfriend Is Not Hungry".  It allows someone to add extra fries, wings or cheese sticks to an entree so they can be shared with said girlfriend after realizing they're hungrier than they thought.  

The picture has been going viral pretty quickly and has received some backlash for the menu item.  However Mama D's responded simply saying the choice is, "a solution for those who tend to dine with people that eat food off their plate."

-story via upi.com 

Tags: 
Arkansas
diner
viral
Facebook
menu
item
food
girlfriend
Hungry
Little Rock
2019

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes