Arkansas Diner Goes Viral For Menu Item

A diner in Arkansas is making it's way across the internet this week for one of it's unusual menu items.

The menu choice comes from Mama D's in Little Rock and reads "My Girlfriend Is Not Hungry". It allows someone to add extra fries, wings or cheese sticks to an entree so they can be shared with said girlfriend after realizing they're hungrier than they thought.

The picture has been going viral pretty quickly and has received some backlash for the menu item. However Mama D's responded simply saying the choice is, "a solution for those who tend to dine with people that eat food off their plate."

-story via upi.com