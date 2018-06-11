Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Are Engaged After Only Weeks Of Dating

June 11, 2018
USA Today

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have only been dating for a few weeks, but they're already engaged.

Grande paired up with the SNL star Davidson shortly after breaking up with rapper Mack Miller. Davidson also confirmed that he had separated from his longtime girlfriend, Cazzie David, just a few weeks ago.

The engagement came as a shock to just about everyone, but a source close to the couple says, “It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding.”

Ariana shared a heartfelt tweet after the news broke on Monday, writing, "“I love you" followed by a bunch of monkey emoji's....

Looks like love at first sight does exist after all...

Via PEOPLE

 

