Arby's To Buy Sonic Chain For $2.3 Billion

Inspire Brands, who owns Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings and Rusty's Tacos, has bought out Sonic Drive-In for $2.3 billion.

Sonic has 3,600 restaurants across the United States and Inspire Brands says the buyout will close by the end of December.

The hamburger chain will remain based in Oklahoma City, but will run as a separate business unit within the company.

Management within Sonic will remain the same.

Inspire Brands was formed after Arby's bought out Buffalo Wild Wings earlier this year.

via KRLD 1080AM