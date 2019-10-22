Applebee's To Serve 50 Cent Long Island Ice Teas Through Halloween

Looks like Applebee's is at it again!

The restaurant chain that is notorious for running crazy deals on margaritas is offering a new special in Texas this month all the way through Halloween.

.50 cent Long Island Ice Teas.

Locations in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Waco, and East Texas will have the drinks available all day everyday until the 31st.

“Of course, everything is bigger in Texas, and we’re offering our guests the biggest deal on one of our most popular drinks, the Long Island Iced Tea, for only 50 cents,” proclaimed Chris Dharod, president of SSCP Management, parent of Apple Texas. “Celebrate the return of fall with the biggest deal in the state at Applebee’s!”

-story via cbsaustin.com