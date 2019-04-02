Applebee's To Sell $1 Strawberry Margaritas With Twizzler Straw During Month Of April

*\(^o^)/*



My face when I found out what the new #DOLLARITA is. pic.twitter.com/Jecgc3AV99 — Applebee's (@Applebees) April 1, 2019

As of April 1st, Applebee's will sell their Strawberry Margaritas with a Twizzler straw all April long.

"Applebee's is all about providing a fun, memorable experience with friends," says Vice President of beverage innovation Patrick Kirk from a press release. "Sippin' on a STRAWBERRY DOLLARITA through a strawberry-flavored TWIZZLERS straw is just about the coolest and most exicted way to drink a margarita. No question about it."

Participation may vary throughout all the stores.