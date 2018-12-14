Charlie Brown And The Rest Of The Peanuts Are Back, After Apple Strikes Up A Deal With DHX Media

Charlie Brown and the rest of the peanuts gang are ready to make a comeback. The classic animated series will be returning soon, and thanks to Apple, new content is on the way. The tech giant struck a deal with DHX Media to produce new episodes, specials and shorts based on the beloved characters created by Charles M. Schulz.

While the peanuts are consistently shown on television during the holidays, this new deal will bring the classic series to Apple’s new television platform. Apple is yet to announce the name of their new service, but the company has been buying up the rights to a number of upcoming projects. The new episodes will be short-form and have a focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

DHX owns the rights to the peanuts, along with Sony Music Entertainment and the Schulz family. DHX will be producing the STEM-related content for Apple. Last year peanuts worldwide struck a deal with NASA in order to create interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics for the next generation.

Charlie Brown and the rest of the peanuts gang were originally created for comics in the 1950’s by Charles M. Schulz. Over the last 60 years, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the crew have become cultural icons, and is a staple of not only the holidays, but childhood development as well. This deal with Apple comes on the heels of Amazon’s success with kids programming, and HBO’s 2015 decision to buy the rights to ‘Sesame Street.’

Apple is yet to announce plans for their new television service, but now it is known that the peanuts will be a part of their service. This is a big get for the tech giant, as Charlie Brown and the rest of the gang will attract not only new youth viewers, but nostalgia viewers of all ages as well. For now, we will have to wait and see what kind of hijinks the peanuts gang will be getting into, but luckily we still have the classics to get us ready.

Video of A Boy Named Charlie Brown - Excerpt (1969)

Via CNN