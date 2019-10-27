Apparently Someone Changed The 'ABC' Song And No One Is Happy About It
October 27, 2019
You know that phrase "if ain't broke don't fix it"?
Well that definitely applies to this.
Someone took it upon themselves to make a new verison of the "ABC" song, and the internet is not having it.
They changed the ABC song to clarify the LMNOP part, and it is life ruining. pic.twitter.com/TnZL8VutnW— Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) October 26, 2019
With over 4 million views, people all over were quick to add their 2 cents about the new tune.
Was L-M-N-O-P actually a problem? Literally never heard a word abt it— cj (@calebj15) October 26, 2019
No...that's wrong.— Hi! Im Sabian...It was nice disagreeing with you. (@Sabian187) October 26, 2019
I didn't think it would be that bad.
It is.
It hurts. pic.twitter.com/JPTAItBEVi
This is a travesty.— Lala (@TXTulipFiend) October 26, 2019
Thanks but no thanks, we'll be sticking with the original.
-story via barstoolsports.com