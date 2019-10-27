Apparently Someone Changed The 'ABC' Song And No One Is Happy About It

October 27, 2019
Angela Chase
You know that phrase "if ain't broke don't fix it"?  

Well that definitely applies to this.  

Someone took it upon themselves to make a new verison of the "ABC" song, and the internet is not having it.  

With over 4 million views, people all over were quick to add their 2 cents about the new tune.  

Thanks but no thanks, we'll be sticking with the original.  

-story via barstoolsports.com 

2019