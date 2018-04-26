Apparently It's Illegal To Drive A Truck With A Lawn Chair As The Driver's Seat

You know, there's no crime in loving your old vehicle. However, if you still plan on driving it well after it's death date, you might want to rethink the lawn chair as your car seat.

Ontario police pulled over a truck with what they call "suspicious" license plates. After running them through the database, the plates didn't match up with the vehicle. While cautiously approaching the driver, the police noticed more than just an issue with the plates...the driver's seat was nothing more than a fold up lawn chair you see at a neighbor's backyard BBQ, complete with a drink holder.

Sadly, the truck could not be saved. It was impounded shortly after. Hope the driver at least got to keep his $30 chair.