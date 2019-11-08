Apparently Carrie Fisher Was Supposed To Be The 'Last Jedi' In The Upcoming Ninth 'Star Wars' Film

Thanks to Carrie Fisher's brother Todd Fisher, new details about her role in the upcoming 9th ''Star Wars'' film have been revealed.

According to Todd, Carrie's Princess Leia was supposed to be "The Last Jedi" and would have seen Leia come full circle with her Jedi powers and even weild her own lightsaber.

“She was going to be the big payoff in the final film,” Fisher revealed.

“She was going to be the last Jedi, so to speak. That’s cool right?” “People used to say to me, ‘Why is it that Carrie never gets a lightsaber and chops up some bad guys,’” he continued.

Of course after her untimely death, Leia's story arc had to be reimagined.

“The truth is that J.J. Abrams was great friends with Carrie... he had an extraordinary sense of love for her.” And because of that bond, J.J. Abrams made a risky choice to add unused footage from "The Force Awakens" and add it into "The Rise Of Skywalker".

“They had eight minutes of footage,” Fisher said. “They grabbed every frame and analysed it... and then reverse-engineered it and [got] it into the story the right way. It’s kind of magical.”

