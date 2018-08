It's not the first time we've reported a cyclist wanting to cool off a bit in the summer heat by opting to go for a ride in the NUDE!

We did see one in California.

This time... we're talking about a Florida man choosing to be butt naked during rush hour on I-95.

Can people just not stand the heat well or is the heat causing them to lose their minds?

This guy was well prepared though... didn't forget his iphone or socks or shoes!