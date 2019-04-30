Another Famous Musician Makes Cameo in Game of Thrones

After an epic battle on "Game of Thrones", this country singer made his cameo at the battle of Winterfell.

The one and only, Chris Stapleton, makes a small cameo as a fallen Wildling, who turned into a White Walker, just outside of Winterfell as Jon Snow was charging at the Night King.

Above, Stapleton's wife, Morgane, showed a picture and video of her beloved husband on Instagram.

Only three more episodes left until the series finale of "Game of Thrones".

via Rolling Stone