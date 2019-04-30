Another Famous Musician Makes Cameo in Game of Thrones

April 30, 2019
Episode 3....My wildling is a white walker #got

A post shared by Morgane Stapleton (@morganwithane) on

After an epic battle on "Game of Thrones", this country singer made his cameo at the battle of Winterfell.

The one and only, Chris Stapleton, makes a small cameo as a fallen Wildling, who turned into a White Walker, just outside of Winterfell as Jon Snow was charging at the Night King.

Above, Stapleton's wife, Morgane, showed a picture and video of her beloved husband on Instagram.

Only three more episodes left until the series finale of "Game of Thrones".

 

