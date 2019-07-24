Anne Hathaway Reveals Baby Bump and Struggles with 'Conception Hell'
Anne Hathaway is officially pregnant with her second baby.
The oscar winning actress made the announcement this week on Instagram letting people know the bump is definitely real. She also continued to express the fertility difficulties she and her husband experienced for both pregnancies and sent out her sympathies and love to anyone else out there that have done so as well.
It’s not for a movie... #2 All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love --
-story via people.com