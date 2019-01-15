Anne Hathaway Does A Good Impression Of Matthew McConaughey

Here in the Lone Star State, we all show fellow Texan Matthew McConaughey some love, no matter what kind of movie he’s doing.

Anne Hathaway stopped by Jimmy Kimmel to do some press for her upcoming movie “Serenity” which she stars alongside McConaughey. For a moment there during the interview, Hathaway busted out into her co-star's voice and ended doing the best impression of the coolest actor in Hollywood.

“You find yourself kind of like leaning back. You talk, you know. Maybe don’t enunciate as much. But sometimes you do… You drink more. You feel a little bit cooler.”

Close your eyes and you’ll definitely think you’re watching a Lincoln commercial for a minute there. Check out the interview down below. What’s your Matthew McConaughey impression like?

Video of Anne Hathaway Does Matthew McConaughey Impression

Via: Mashable