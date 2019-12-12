Animal Shelter Thanks Billy Joel For His Contributions By Naming Room For Him

North Shore Animal League America, in Port Washington just named a cat room after Billy Joel for all the donations he has made.





"in the 'Billy Joel' themed rooms dedicated in his honor" at the new facility built atop the League’s structure.

The Billy Joel room is a cage-free space for adoptable cats and kittens.

There is a plaque in the room that is from Billy Joel's song "And So It Goes" it reads "In every heart there is a room / A sanctuary safe and strong" — and dedicates it to Joel "in honor of his brilliance as an artist and his compassion as a human being. His generosity saves lives and heals hearts.".

Via Newsday