Angela From The Office Gets On To Her Nephew For Using Her Picture On Tinder

Don’t use your famous relatives to help you get a match on Tinder, just don't.

Angela Kinsey who played Angela Martin on “The Office” trolled her nephews on Instagram, asking them to stop using pictures of her on their Tinder accounts. A strange request but also a very true one.

“Nephews…do not put me in your @tinder profile photos. K. Thx. Byeeeee.”

Her nephew James' Tinder profile reads, “Lifelong musician, can get along with just about anyone. Also a former firefighter. You can still call me a fireman cause I turn the hoes on and yes Angela from the office is my aunt.”

He's since swapped out his profile picture. If you ever watched The Office, then you know better than to mess with Angela Martin. Check out the photo below.

i’m fucking DEAD rn y’all have no idea pic.twitter.com/ELO5u5SyEF — kate (@dunfIower) August 15, 2018

Via: People