Man Attacks Brother For Not Supporting His Dream To Be On 'America's Got Talent'

Let's be honest, we all know that sometimes following your dreams and life goals can be a little difficult at times.

And it's even harder when the people closest to use don't support those dreams.

But for Gregory Rarey, that wasn't going to stop him, even if it meant attacking a family member.

25 year old Rarey is being accused of attacking his brother after he told him he wouldn't support his goal to appear on "America's Got Talent". Apparently after becoming angry and leaving his family's house, Rarey went back and punched his brother in the face.

Man accused of attacking brother for not supporting him entering 'America's Got Talent' https://t.co/NDX0ld4ZLA pic.twitter.com/lyP6RucSz9 — 21 WFMJ (@21WFMJ) November 18, 2019

According to police reports, Rarey's brother put him in a choke hold which caused him to then bite his brother several times before passing out.

Local police also reported Rarey claiming that he would kill his brother if he pressed charges because that would eliminate his chances of trying out for "America's Got Talent".

-story via wpxi.com