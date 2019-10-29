Amazon Prime Members Get Free 2 Hour Grocery Delivery

Good news for Amazon Prime members in the United States!

This week Amazon announced their grocery delivery service will be free for prime members here in the States.

"I think that this of going to be a game changer, and it will grow into one of the most loved benefits of Prime," said Stephenie Landry, vice president of grocery delivery.

All grocery orders will be grouped into one portal for prime members and will feature one or two hour delivery windows including services from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market.

However users will still have the option to shop for groceries through other portals like Prime Now.

-story via msn.com