Almost 4 Tons Of Raw Beef Recalled By North Texas Company

More than 7,000 pounds of raw beef has been recalled by a local North Texas company. This recall is due in part to the fact that the beef was produced incorrectly and then packaged without proper federal inspection.

PFP Enterprises who operates as Texas Meat Packers of Fort Worth is the company that issued the recall according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The beef involved is roughly 7,146 pounds of various-weight beef for tacos and fajitas produced on March 23 and March 24 of 2018. It wasn't until the following week that the discovery was made. While there haven't been any reports confirmed of anyone becoming ill, the USDA is still reccommending that the meat products be either thrown away or sent back to where it was purchased.

The items being recalled were shipped all over Texas as well as sent to states such as Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. The items will read “EST. 34715” inside the USDA mark. The case codes are 1470, 36989, 567248261 or 567248253.

Consumers can contact Patterson Foods at 817-546-3561.

Via ktvt.com