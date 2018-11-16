Allstate Releases 'Best Drivers Report, Handful Of DFW Cities Are On Bottom List

Car insurance company, Allstate, has released their "Best Drivers Report" for this year, which includes 200 cities across the country.

Let's start from the top, the number one safest city in America and in Texas is Brownsville, with an average of 13.6 years between claims. Brownsville kicks Kansas City, Kansas to the number two spot.

Three other Texas cities made it to the top ten, which is Laredo, 6th, with an average of 11.7 years; Midland, 7th, with 11.7 years and McAllen, 10th, with 11.5 years.

The low tier Texas cities included, McKinney, 134th with 7.6 years average; Fort Worth, 139th, with 7.5 years; Arlington, 160th with 7 years; Irving, 175th, with 6.7 years; Dallas, 178th, with 6.5 years and Garland, 181st with 6.4 years.

Are you surprised that your city made it to the low list?

via NBC DFW