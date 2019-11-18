Alice in Chains Release Limited Edition Bourbon

Looks like Alice In Chains are getting into the liquor business!

In collaboration with FEW Spirits, the grunge band is producing a bourbon called All Secrets Known, in which the drink is finished for six months in tequila barrels before it's bottled.

“Alice In Chains is part of one of very few movements that can be legitimately credited with shapeshifting an entire culture, beginning with their first album, Facelift,” said FEW Spirits' Paul Hletko. “For us distilling, like making music, is about having the courage to ASK, ‘What if we…’ and being excited to find the answers – unlocking those secrets. Nobody sounds like Alice In Chains. We were inspired by their courage to create a sound that flouted convention and thought, ‘There are lots of tequilas finished in bourbon barrels, but it’s rare to find a widely-available bourbon finished in tequila barrels. Let’s do that instead’.”

-story via bevnet.com