Alfred Jackson, Prince’s Half-Brother And Heir, Dies At 66

Prince’s half-brother, and heir to his estate, has died at the age of 66. Another one of Prince’s siblings, Tyka Nelson, announced the passing of Alfred Jackson in a Facebook post on Thursday. Jackson was the son of Mattie Baker, who was Prince’s mother.

In her post confirming the death of her brother, Alfred Jackson, Tyka Nelson wrote “This morning my older beloved brother Alfred passed on. Thank u for respecting our privacy at this time & 4 being so nice 2 him." According to reports, Jackson was found unresponsive by his brother in his Kansas City, Missouri home around 10:30 A.M. on Thursday.

Police believe Alfred Jackson died of natural causes, with no foul play suspected. When Prince passed away in 2016, his estate was left to his six siblings, including his half-brother Alfred Jackson. Jackson said back in 2016 that he hadn’t spoken with Prince in nearly 15 years. While they may not have spoken, according to Prince’s lawyer, “Alfred was his number fan.”

Via USA Today