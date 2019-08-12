Alanis Morissette Welcomes Baby Number 3

Alanis Morissette’s family just got a little bit bigger. The singer announced on her Instagram page she has welcomed her third child to the world on Monday. Morissette's new baby boy is named Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway.

Born on August 8th, 2019 Morissette and her husband, Mario “Souleye” Treadway welcomed their third child, as he joins Onyx Solace, 3, and Ever Imre, 8. Just like his siblings, his parents got creative when naming their newborn Winter.

Morissette first announced her pregnancy back in August on social media. She also spoke on her pregnancy along the way saying, “I was ready for the ride. My first two pregnancies have been gradually becoming more proprioceptive, more attuned to the subtleties that are going on [in my body>." While fans initially hoped they were getting a new music announcement, they were quick to congratulate the singer on her growing family.

Via E! News