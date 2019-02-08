Airplane Pilot Arrested For Allegedly Being Drunk On The Plane

An American Airlines pilot was arrested in England after being suspicious of being drunk inside the plane.

One of the three pilots who was on board on the plane, that was suppose to take off from England and landing in Philadelphia, was arrested by local authorities because he was on suspicion of "performing an aviation function when over the prescribed limit of alcohol," says UK Independent.

The flight was canceled and all passengers were rebooked to another flight.

The airline released a statement saying:

"American Airlines is aware of an incident involving a member of its crew at Manchester Airport yesterday morning. The employee was detained and the flight, AA735 to Philadelphia, was cancelled. Safety is our highest priority and we apologize to our customers for the disruption to their travel plans; all were rebooked on alternative flights. We are fully cooperating with local law enforcement and further questions should be referred to them."

A pilot cannot consume alocohol eight hours prior to the flight with a blood-alcohol level of 0.04 or greater.

via New York Post