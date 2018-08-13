Aerosmith's Original Tour Van Purchased By "American Pickers"

In 1970, before they had major success, Aerosmith traveled to their gigs in a small van, and that historic vehicle, has been found!

History reports the vehicle was discovered by the owner of the property when he purchased a building and the land it was parked on, located in the New England woods of Chesterfield, MA.

The land owner shared details with The History Channel's "American Pickers" that he had bought the land from a person connected to Aerosmith.

"American Pickers" former Aerosmith member Ray Tabano, who confirmed the vehicle was a one time, the property of Aerosmith.

The vehicle, a 1964 International Harvester Metro van, was sold to "American Pickers"... for $25,000.

Gotta wonder how much THAT will sell for!?

Click HERE to see it!