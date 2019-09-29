‘Twin Peaks’ and ‘Superstore’ Actress Linda Porter Has Passed Away

September 29, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Rose on a grave

Photo By Getty Images

Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Latest Headlines
Movies & TV
Newsletter Features

Television actress Linda Porter passed away over the weekend after a long battle with cancer. 

Porter was known for role on the cult classic series ‘Twin Peaks’; she most recently starred in the NBC comedy ‘Superstore’. Porter’s reps confirmed the sad news; ‘Superstore’ producers released a statement on behalf of the cast and crew.

“Linda wasn’t just hilarious, she was incredibly sweet, energetic and enthusiastic – working with her brightened everyone’s day. We’re lucky to have been a small part of her long career. The Superstore family won’t be the same without her.”

Her fellow co-stars paid tribute to her on Twitter. 

Linda starred on several TV shows including “2 Broke Girls,” “The Mindy Project,” “American Horror Story” and “How I Met Your Mother.”

Porter was 86–years-old. 

Via: MSN

Tags: 
Linda Porter
Twin Peaks
Superstore
Actress
RIP

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes