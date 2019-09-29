‘Twin Peaks’ and ‘Superstore’ Actress Linda Porter Has Passed Away

Television actress Linda Porter passed away over the weekend after a long battle with cancer.

Porter was known for role on the cult classic series ‘Twin Peaks’; she most recently starred in the NBC comedy ‘Superstore’. Porter’s reps confirmed the sad news; ‘Superstore’ producers released a statement on behalf of the cast and crew.

“Linda wasn’t just hilarious, she was incredibly sweet, energetic and enthusiastic – working with her brightened everyone’s day. We’re lucky to have been a small part of her long career. The Superstore family won’t be the same without her.”

Her fellow co-stars paid tribute to her on Twitter.

Here’s hoping the angels don’t call cut right away because your best stuff always came at the end. We’ll miss you Linda Porter. pic.twitter.com/bcdkZtUnXq — Ben Feldman (@WhosBenFeldman) September 27, 2019

We lost a good one. R.I.P. Linda Porter, who was always smiling and always brightened up the Superstore set. This is a hard one. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/qfHT5DrG2i — Danny Gura (@DannyGura) September 27, 2019

Linda starred on several TV shows including “2 Broke Girls,” “The Mindy Project,” “American Horror Story” and “How I Met Your Mother.”

Porter was 86–years-old.

Via: MSN