Actress Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty In College Admissions Cheating Scandal

The Actress Said In A Statement Her Daughter ‘Knew Absolutely Nothing’

April 8, 2019
Felicity Huffman has pleaded guilty to charges levied against her in the high profile college admissions cheating scandal. The actress, along with 13 other defendants all plead guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

The news of Huffman’s guilty plea comes just five days after the actress appeared in court, alongside other wealthy parents, including Lori Loughlin, for the first time since being accused. In a statement released by Felicity Huffman, she said, “I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done. I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions.”

Her statement would continue, “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college.” She would also say her daughter had no knowledge of her actions.

It was on March 12th that the US Attorney’s office in Massachusetts announced they charged 50 people, including Felicity Huffman, in a high profile cheating scandal. It was reported that Huffman paid $15,000 as a front for accepting bribes. Monday’s statement from the Department of Justice does not give any sentencing information for this case.

