Actor Tab Hunter Died Of Heart Failure And Cancer

Actor Tab Hunter, who starred in Damn Yankees and The Burning Hills, died back in July in Santa Barbara, California.

According to his death certificate, he died of heart failure and prostate cancer. The document says the actor died from cardiogenic shock. To those who don't know, that's when the blood cannot pump enough blood to meet the body's need. The actor also had a massive pulmonary embolism and had prostate cancer.

Tab was 86.

via TMZ