Paul Rudd Officially Joins The Cast Of The New 'Ghostbusters' Movie

The Actor Posted A Video Announcing He Has Joined The Cast

June 27, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Slowly the world is learning more and more about the upcoming ‘Ghostbusters’ film. While the people involved with the not so secret project have given almost no official information on the movie, some rumors have managed to leak out. Now a big casting rumor has been confirmed, thanks to the actor involved. Paul Rudd posted a video announcing he has officially joined the cast of ‘Ghostbusters.’

In the video, Paul Rudd announced being involved in the ‘Ghostbusters’ film, jokingly saying “I nearly slimed myself” when explaining his excitement. Rudd’s characters will reportedly be a teacher. The film will be directed by Jason Reitman, whose fathers, Ivan Reitman directed the original film.

Rudd is not the only actor who has been reportedly added to the cast involving all living original cast members. Carrie Coon, along with ‘Stranger Things’ star, Finn Wolfhard, have been rumored to be a part of the film, as has ‘Gifted’ star, McKenna Grace. While the public has still been given little information on the new ‘Ghostbusters’ movie, fans can expect to have all their questions answered when the film hits theaters in the summer of 2020.

Via Barstool Sports

