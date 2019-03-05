Colin Hanks Shares Touching Luke Perry Story In Honor Of The Late Actor

On Monday, ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ star, Luke Perry, passed away at the age of 52 from a stroke. His tragic death has led to countless fans, celebrities and friends reaching out via social media, either to pay their respects, or offer up a much needed Luke Perry anecdote. That’s exactly what actor Colin Hanks did, and fans love his story.

Colin Hanks, son of Tom Hanks, who has starred in shows such as ‘The Good Guys’ and ‘Roswell,’ shared a story on his Instagram about seeing Luke Perry on a plane. According to his story, there was a crying baby on board, but the day was saved by Luke Perry giving the child a balloon.

“Out of no where, a man comes from first class. Hat, beard, sunglasses, blowing up a balloon. He ties it off, hands it off like he’s holding out a sword to a king. Kneeling, head down, arms up. Kids calm down in milliseconds,” said Hanks in his Instagram post. Fans were overwhelmed by the sweetness of both the story and the late Luke Perry.

In the end, Colin Hanks said he was able to speak with Luke Perry as they both waited in customs. “Guy seemed like a true gent,” said Hanks of the late star. Its stories like this that Luke Perry should always be remembered by.

