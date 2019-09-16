AC/DC Themed Coins Released For Bands 45th Anniversary

The $0.50 coin has been thunderstruck! ⚡



Check out the new @ACDC coins the @RoyalAustMint has released to mark 45 years of Thunder. #sun7 pic.twitter.com/SrwenN4XyL — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) October 2, 2018



The Australian rock legends AC/DC are being celebrated with commemorative coins released to honor two of the band’s classic albums.

The released silver coins are dedicated to ‘For Those About to Rock’, which was released in 1981, is honored on a two-dollar coin and ‘The Razors Edge’ from 1990 is in a $10 coin. On the flipside to each of the coin features is the image of Queen Elizabeth II.

The coins are the third and fourth series released by Liechtenstein’s CIT Coin Invest AG.

Video of AC/DC – The Razors Edge

Via: NME