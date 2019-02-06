‘Modern Family’ To End After Its Eleventh Season

One of America’s favorite television families is splitting up after eleven seasons. It was announced by ABC on Wednesday that the eleventh season of ‘Modern Family’ will be the shows last. News of the show ending had many fans reacting on social media, while many of the cast went online to thank fans and to start saying their goodbyes.

"'Modern Family' cast's emotional reaction to news hit sitcom ending: 'What a journey it's been'" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/Q9mkYW1xbg pic.twitter.com/o5d9rsnMRa — Citi-Digests (@CDigests) February 6, 2019

The news of ‘Modern Family’ ending after its eleventh season came as a shock to many fans. Just days ago Sofia Vergara said the cast was “very excited” that the show was returning for its eleventh season. Another cast member, Julie Bowen, also told Entertainment Tonight in December, “The cast gave a gleeful yes,” speaking of a return for an eleventh year.

Many cast members turned to social media to thank fans for the years of support. Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson wrote on twitter, “will be hard to say goodbye. Love my family.” His partner on the show, played by Eric Stonestreet, also went to social media to share the news. He posted a number of photos to Instagram, including one from the day he auditioned for the role. In his post he wrote, “I’m so thankful and grateful to have had this job for the last 10 years and that I get to do it for ONE MORE year with this talented group of beauties.”

Will be hard to say goodbye. Love my family. ❤️ @ModernFam https://t.co/9RxSBbwAoC — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) February 5, 2019

What an amazing ride this has been! Can’t wait to return for a final season with my @ModernFam ----❤️ https://t.co/KLlNBJuzy0 — Rico Rodriguez (@StarringRico) February 5, 2019

Other cast members chimed in as well, with actor Nolan Gould, and Rico Rodriguez, sending out messages to fans, thanking them and saying how excited they were for the shows final season. Fans weren’t as thrilled in their posts about ‘Modern Family’ ending. One twitter user wrote, “What are we meant to do without Phil Dunphy.”

*sees Modern Family trending*



*sees the reasons why Modern Family is trending*



A live look of me fighting back tears -------- pic.twitter.com/1ygB5IVx1B — ------‍--Alex•ish---- (@OnyxScholar21) February 5, 2019

So happy #ModernFamily gets another season. Gutted it’ll be it’s last though. What are we meant to do without Phil Dunphy https://t.co/sAxE0P2AdN — Kate (@KateRumTruffle) February 5, 2019

11 SEASONS OF MODERN FAMILY IS NOT ENOUGH pic.twitter.com/i0oR3iVppC — denita (@vamospuig) February 6, 2019

‘Modern Family’ is currently in the middle of its 10th season. The show has been a huge hit throughout its time on ABC, taking home multiple Emmys along the way. Now after eleven years it seems the cast and crew are ready to move on to other projects, but luckily the show will have eleven seasons worth of episodes for fans to binge watch for years to come.

Via Fox News