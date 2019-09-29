Aaron Carter Shows Off New face Tattoo On Instagram

September 29, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Aaron Carter

Photo by Alison Buck/Getty Images for Project Angel Food

Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Trending

Aaron Carter seems very proud of his new ink. 

The 31-year-old pop star took to Instagram to show off his new face tattoo. The singers’ new tattoo covers the left side of his face and looks like the Greek monster Medusa. 

Carter gave a shout out to his jeweler the photos caption thanking him for his new bling. "@johnnydangandco you’re the greatest in the game everyone needs to know and they will after THIS PIECE."

@johnnydangandco you’re the greatest in the game everyone needs to know and they will after THIS PIECE #LION #customjewelry #LMG GANG

A post shared by --Ø--Ë ------ë-- -------- (@aaroncarter) on

He showed off his new ink in another photo saying that he’s the biggest thing in music right now. 

IM THE BIGGEST THING IN MUSIC RIGHT NOW. I CANT BE DENIED. FACT CHECK ME. #unstoppable #LMG #SilenceBreaker

A post shared by --Ø--Ë ------ë-- -------- (@aaroncarter) on

What do you think about Aaron's new tattoo? 

Via: Popculture

Tags: 
Aaron Carter
Face
tattoo
Ink
New
Instagram
Photo

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes