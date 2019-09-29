Aaron Carter Shows Off New face Tattoo On Instagram

Aaron Carter seems very proud of his new ink.

The 31-year-old pop star took to Instagram to show off his new face tattoo. The singers’ new tattoo covers the left side of his face and looks like the Greek monster Medusa.

Carter gave a shout out to his jeweler the photos caption thanking him for his new bling. "@johnnydangandco you’re the greatest in the game everyone needs to know and they will after THIS PIECE."

He showed off his new ink in another photo saying that he’s the biggest thing in music right now.

What do you think about Aaron's new tattoo?

Via: Popculture