A '9 To 5' Sequel Is In The Works

It looks like the ladies of the 1980 classic comedy film 9 To 5 are coming back!

While chatting with reporters yesterday, Jane Fonda confirmed that her, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton will all be in the sequel. Fonda will be the executive producer, too.

It sounds like the new version will focus on the contemporary workplace environment: which Fonda believes to be worse than it was before.

Source: Huffington Post

