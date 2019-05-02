88-Year-Old Hospice Patient Wanted To Meet 'Game Of Thrones' Cast, Her Wish Came True

An 88-year-old hospice patient gets a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet some of the cast of "Game of Thrones".

Claire Walton, a Rhode Island native, said to her care team that she wanted to meet the cast before she died. Little did she know, she would watch the infamous Battle of Winterfell and received video messages from 10 castmembers.

The actors who played Syrio Forel, Ser Davos Seaworth, Pypar, Ser Meryn Trant, a White Walker and Qhono were among the cast who sent video messages to her.

The Battle of Winterfell was aired Sunday, Walton died Monday evening.

via CNN