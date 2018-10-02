60 Stores Closed On Thanksgiving Day

Yes I know we barely started October, but some retail giants are keeping their doors closed during Thanksgiving Day.

"At this point in the year, we have the most confirmed closures we have ever had with 60 retailers," says Phillip Dengler, head of editorial of BestBlackFriday.com.

"Many people are still strongly against the idea of retailers opening their dorrs on Thanksgiving," says Dengler. "Since Thanksgiving is all about family, a majority of people believe stores should be closed on the day."

Here is a quick list of stores closing on Thanksgiving Day:

Academy Sports + Outdoors

AT&T

Burlington

Costco

Dillard's

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

IKEA

Lowe's

Marshalls

Nordstrom

Pep Boys

PetSmart

Sam's Club

Staples

Just to name a few. For the complete list, click here.

via WFAA