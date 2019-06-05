$344.6 Million Powerball Winner Says Fortune Cookie Numbers Led To Jackpot Win

Wow...those things actually work!

Charles W. Jackson Jr., a retiree who lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, based the winning Powerball numbers he picked on a fortune cookie he got from his granddaughter.

Jackson claimed his $344.6 million jackpot yesterday (he took the $223 million lump sum payment). Funny enough, he thought he had only won $50,000: but was surprised when he realized he had won a lot more.

Jackson said he's going to donate some of his winnings to charities: and to his brother ($1 million) because of a deal they made.

Luckily, it's not all going to his head: "I'm still going to wear my jeans: maybe newer ones."

North Carolina lottery winner Charles W. Jackson Jr. speaks about his $344 million jackpot, which officials say is the largest ever won in the state on a single ticket https://t.co/UprDcPl5du pic.twitter.com/LxQopN7PKZ — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 5, 2019

Source: NBC DFW

