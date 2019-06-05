$344.6 Million Powerball Winner Says Fortune Cookie Numbers Led To Jackpot Win

It's not an urban legend anymore!

June 5, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Categories: 
Angela Chase
Blogs
Features
Food
Random & Odd News
Shows

Wow...those things actually work!

Charles W. Jackson Jr., a retiree who lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, based the winning Powerball numbers he picked on a fortune cookie he got from his granddaughter.

Jackson claimed his $344.6 million jackpot yesterday (he took the $223 million lump sum payment).  Funny enough, he thought he had only won $50,000: but was surprised when he realized he had won a lot more.

Jackson said he's going to donate some of his winnings to charities: and to his brother ($1 million) because of a deal they made.

Luckily, it's not all going to his head: "I'm still going to wear my jeans: maybe newer ones."

Source: NBC DFW

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
NBC DFW
Fortune Cookie
lottery
Powerball

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes