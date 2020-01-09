1968 Mustang Steve McQueen Drove In 'Bullitt' Goes To Auction

It's been 2 years since it was announced that the 1968 Mustang Steve McQueen drove in "Bullitt" would be auctioned off, and now that moment is finally here.

On Friday in Kissimmee, Florida, the Mustang will be a part of the cars being sold by Mecum Auctions.

To some it might seem strange that the famous car is not being sold by one of the more high-dollar auction houses, however to many it makes complete sense.

Mecum has a history of selling American muscle and pony cars from this era and the type of crowd their auctions attract are likely to be much more interested in a car of this stature.

Car enthusiasts are curious to see what price the Mustang will fetch since no reserve price has been set and has left many wondering if the car will break any auction records.

-story via cnet.com