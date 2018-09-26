19-Year-Old Saves Puppy Shortly After Being Stolen In Fort Worth

September 26, 2018
19-year-old Blaise Hull, who works at the Humane Society of Fort Worth, an organization who rescues animals, comes to the rescue after someone tries to kidnap a puppy.

He was outside doing his normal shift duties on Wednesday morning when a man goes inside and just steals a puppy. As the man walks out, Hull confronts the man and had an altercation.

At the end of the day, Hull saved the 8-week-old puppy named Summer. 

 

