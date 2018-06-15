19-Year-Old Chef Opens NYC Restaurant With $155 Tasting Menu

A 19-year-old boy has opened an incredibly high-end restaurant in New York's Lower East Side. Chef Flynn McGarry's new dining spot, called Gem, isn't cheap... It's actually a pre-fixed tasting menu, which runs $155 per person.

Despite his age, McGarry's got some pretty impressive experience as a chef. He's worked in several Michelin-starred kitchens, including Eleven Madison Park in NYC, Alinea in Chicago and Maaemo in Oslo.

The L.A.-native got his start hosting dinner parties at his parent's home when he was just 12 years old...

Via TimeOut