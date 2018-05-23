$17 Billion Ship Wreck Remains Untouched Because No One Can Agree On How To Split The Money

Back in 2015, researchers including an international team of experts, as well as the Colombian Navy and Archeological Institute, with the help of underwater autonomous robots, discovered what experts are now calling the 'holy grail' shipwrecks. The wreck of the San Jose is now estimated at nearly $17 billion, making it one of the most valuable underwater treasures ever discovered.

San Jose was a 62-gun, three-masted 18th-century Spanish galleon which sunk off the coast of Columbia on June 8, 1708. The ship, which had 600 people on board as well as gold, silver and emeralds was sunk after battle with British ships during the War of Spanish Succession.

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution claims the discovery has been kept quite out of 'respect for the Colombian government.' While this may be true, it's certainly not the only reason...

Since the discovery the wreck has been at the center of a host of legal battles between several nations as well as private companies who were involved in the find.

For now, the treasure will remain buried at the the bottom of the sea.

