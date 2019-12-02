15 Ounce Micro-Premie Encourages Blood Donations

Giselle Flores was born Nov. 17, 2019 and is making quite the name for herself not only in San Diego, but nationally as well.

Born 4 months early, Giselle is being titled as a "micro-premie" weighing only 15 ounces.

"It's crazy, she seems bigger in pictures or on your phone, but in real life, she's tiny," said her mother Courtney Almazan.

Unfortunately, Courtney had to have an emergency C-section in order to save her and Giselle's life. Courtney was experiencing health problems that turned out to be Hemolysis, Elevated Liver Enzymes, Low Platelet Count (HELLP) syndrome, a life-threatening pregnancy complication and severe form of preeclampsia.

"They're doing a lot of blood work on her and she can't produce enough blood to keep up with the tests," Courtney said. Giselle has already had 3 blood transfusions, doesn't have any fat and can't breathe on her own.

Of course news of Giselle's condition spread quickly all over social media. The San Diego Blood Bank even has a special code for people donating for Giselle.

Currently, Giselle's future is still unknown. But according to her grandmother, she isn't giving up anytime soon. "She's just a little fighter, they refer to her as feisty in the NICU."

Giselle will stay in the hospital until March at the earliest and doctors have told the family recently that her chances of survival right now are in fact "very high".

-story via nbcdfw.com